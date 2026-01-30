The Green - January 30, 2026 Listen • 49:41

Taking stock of Delaware's Downtown Development District program

The Delaware Fiscal Year 2025 Annual Report shows the Delaware invested $8.1 million dollars across 68 development projects through the state's Downtown Development District program, attracting $118 million in private investment.

An additional $5.5 million set aside for another 15 large projects is expected to generate another $174 million dollars in private investments.

The Delaware State Housing Authority administers the program and earlier this week, Delaware Public Media’s Isreal Hale sat down with DSHA director Matthew Heckles to learn more about the program and plans for its future.

DPM's Isreal Hale interviews DSHA director Matthew Heckles Listen • 13:11

Why are young people turning to 'granny crafts'?

So called “Granny crafts” are seeing a surge in popularity, but not where you might expect.

Young people, including high school- and college-aged students, are turning toward knitting, baking and painting and away from screens in their free time.

Crafts can have immediate benefits for adults, including a decline in symptoms of anxiety, stress and depression. They can also significantly increase life satisfaction.

Delaware Public Media’s Abigail Lee sat down with University of Delaware’s Center for Counseling and Student Development associate clinician Brooke Kohler to talk about the growing interest in granny crafts among young people.

DPM's Abigail Lee interviews UD Center for Counseling and Student Development associate clinician Brooke Kohler Listen • 12:41

Arts Playlist: Christopher Starr's 'For Granted'

Art and beauty can be found all around. You don't necessarily need a sweeping landscape; sometimes a simple dumpster can spark joy.

That's the thesis behind "For Granted," a new exhibition of works on display now at the Delaware Division of the Arts' Mezzanine Gallery in Wilmington.

The photographer behind the exhibition is Delawarean Christopher Starr, and in this week's Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media's Martin Matheny talked to Starr about finding beauty in the scenes we often take "for granted."

DPM's Martin Mathney interviews photographer Christopher Starr Listen • 12:42

Enlighten Me: Univ.of Delaware student journalist explores social media impact

This week, we head back to UD, but this time if for more in-depth piece produce by a student journalist as part of their semester-long independent study project.

It comes from Katie Santoro, who set out to understand something many of us feel but rarely talk about, how social media is shaping the way we think, feel, and see ourselves.

Katie spoke with a principal, a digital culture professor, a TikTok creator, and someone who stepped away from social media completely.

What she found is a story about identity, pressure, and the search for something real in a world that’s always watching.