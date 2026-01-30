Taking stock of Delaware's Downtown Development District program
The Delaware Fiscal Year 2025 Annual Report shows the Delaware invested $8.1 million dollars across 68 development projects through the state's Downtown Development District program, attracting $118 million in private investment.
An additional $5.5 million set aside for another 15 large projects is expected to generate another $174 million dollars in private investments.
The Delaware State Housing Authority administers the program and earlier this week, Delaware Public Media’s Isreal Hale sat down with DSHA director Matthew Heckles to learn more about the program and plans for its future.
DPM's Isreal Hale interviews DSHA director Matthew Heckles