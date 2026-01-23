The Green - January 16, 2026

The Green - January 23, 2026 Listen • 51:08

DNREC urges planning for ‘retreat’ from areas most vulnerable to flooding

Delaware recently released its updated Climate Action Plan, building on the first version of the plan unveiled five years ago.

Among the issues the plan revisits is Sea Level Rise – its impact in Delaware and how the state can respond.

One possible response added in this version of Climate Action Plan is a recommendation to start planning to retreat from areas most vulnerable to chronic flooding from sea-level rise and the bigger storms coming with climate change.

This week, contributor Jon Hurdle takes a closer look at this part of the Climate Action Plan and what it could look like.

DPM's Tom Byrne and contributor Jon Hurdle discuss sea level rise in Delaware Listen • 13:26

Univ. of Delaware program works to develop better school leaders

The best way to improve student learning is in the classroom. But the second best way is through school leadership, according to a report on decades-worth of research on principals.

The University of Delaware’s Principal Preparation Program keeps that in mind when training educators for school leadership.

The 18-month program combines coursework and on-the-ground learning to best serve adult learners and their future students and colleagues.

It includes at least two internships, a research project and mentors that remain accessible after the program’s completion.

Delaware Public Media’s Abigail Lee sat down with program leader Alison Travers to talk about the powerful effects principals can have on their schools, like improving student outcomes, absenteeism and teacher retention.

DPM's Abigail Lee interviews University of Delaware Principal Preparation Program leader Alison Travers Listen • 12:26

Arts Playlist: Delaware Symphony Orchestra's 'Waltzing through Winter'

The Delaware Symphony Orchestra returns to the stage at the Grand next week for a concert titled "Waltzing through Winter."

On this week's edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media's Martin Matheny speaks to the orchestra's conductor Michelle Di Russo about the program and the wealth of musical diversity that can be found in a fairly simple dance.

DPM's Martin Matheny interviews Delaware Symphony Orchestra conductor and music director Michelle Di Russo Listen • 11:56

History Matters: Meet the Delaware Public Archives new director

The Delaware Public Archives has a new director.

Maegan Peterman is now in charge of leading the Archives’ mission to preserve, provide access to and promote the understanding of the state’s public record and history.

Peterman is familiar with the Public Archives. She’s worked there since 2015 when she began her career as a processing archivist.

In this edition of History Matters, Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry speaks with Peterman about her vision for the Delaware Public Archives as well as plans to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States’ founding.