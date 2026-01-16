Enlighten Me: More stories from Univ. of Delaware student journalists
In this week’s Enlighten Me, we visit the University of Delaware to highlight work from student journalists – pieces produced by UD Communications students for a fall semester class taught by Lydia Timmins.
This week's featured student journalists are Ethan Grandin, Lily Grossberg and Cameron May.
We start with Lily Grossberg, who examines college students efforts to find love through dating apps.
UD student journalist Lily Grossberg reports on college students and dating apps
Next up is Cameron May and her piece on a well-known Newark skate shop.
UD student journalist Cameron May reports on a Switch Skate Shop
And we close with Ethan Grandin, a former DPM intern, who takes us to an exhibition currently on display at the Delaware Art Museum.
UD student journalist Ethan Grandin reports on 'Warm Room' at the Delaware Art Museum