The Green - December 19. 2025 Listen • 49:43

Concord Mall at a crossroads?

Last week, a buzz was created when a sales listing appeared for Concord Mall. Was the end near for the retail mainstay on Concord Pike that opened in the late 1960s?

Its owner says not so fast, claiming the listing was a mistake – but the mall seems a shell of its former self these days.

This week, contributor Eileen Dallabrida takes a closer look at where things stand with Concord Mall and what could be next for it as many malls around the country face extinction.

DPM's Tom Byrne and contributor Eileen Dallabrida discuss Concord Mall and its future Listen • 11:27

Delaware’s HIV Consortium seeks to overcome federal funding losses

The bulk of HIV prevention and support services in the nation are funded through the federal government. Delaware is no different.

And the First State has seen a 55% reduction in federal funding for HIV prevention services since 2023. Experts say if the government doesn’t fund the public health sector, the U.S. will see a rise in HIV.

Cutting corners won’t save the country or the state of Delaware money either. In Delaware, lifelong treatment for HIV costs about $550,000.

Delaware Public Media’s Abigail Lee sat down with the Delaware HIV Consortium Executive Director Tyler Berl to talk about HIV in Delaware and the Consortium’s next steps – with or without federal funding.

DPM's Abigail Lee interviews Delaware HIV Consortium Executive Director Tyler Berl Listen • 12:27

Arts Playlist: Hagley Musuem's Exec. Director Jill MacKenzie

After a 44-year-long career at Wilmington's Hagley Museum and Library, Jill MacKenzie is stepping down as the museum's executive director.

On this installment of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media's Martin Matheny sits down with MacKenzie to talk about her career, the museum, and the future of the humanities.

DPM's Martin Matheny interviews Hagley Museum and Library executive director Jill MacKenzie Listen • 11:27

Enlighten Me: ChristianaCare’s Gene Editing Institute makes breakthrough on lung cancer treatment

ChristianaCare researchers make a breakthrough in lung cancer care.

The breakthrough reverses chemotherapy resistance, and the hope is this research will help develop the same results for other cancers in the future.

In this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media's Joe Irizarry talks with Kelly Banas, the lead author of the study and associate director of research at the ChristianaCare Gene Editing Institute about the importance of the findings and what might come next.