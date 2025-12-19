Enlighten Me: ChristianaCare Gene Editing Institute delivers lung cancer treatment breakthrough
ChristianaCare researchers make a breakthrough in lung cancer care.
The breakthrough reverses chemotherapy resistance, and the hope is this research will help develop the same results for other cancers in the future.
In this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media's Joe Irizarry talks with Kelly Banas, the lead author of the study and associate director of research at the ChristianaCare Gene Editing Institute about the importance of the findings and what might come next.
