Science, Health, Tech
The Green

Enlighten Me: ChristianaCare Gene Editing Institute delivers lung cancer treatment breakthrough

By Joe Irizarry
Published December 19, 2025 at 10:33 AM EST
Digitally modified image of tumor cells with CRISPR/Cas9 affected cells in brown.
ChristianaCare Gene Editing Institute
Digitally modified image of tumor cells with CRISPR/Cas9 affected cells in brown.

ChristianaCare researchers make a breakthrough in lung cancer care.

The breakthrough reverses chemotherapy resistance, and the hope is this research will help develop the same results for other cancers in the future.

In this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media's Joe Irizarry talks with Kelly Banas, the lead author of the study and associate director of research at the ChristianaCare Gene Editing Institute about the importance of the findings and what might come next.

DPM's Joe Irizarry interviews ChristianaCare Gene Editing Institute associate director of research Kelly Banas

Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
