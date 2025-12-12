The Green - December 12, 2025 Listen • 49:08

Tharros Tent Village reflects on 2024 efforts, plans for future

The Tharros Tent Village, or Camp Tharros, near Lewes recently closed for the winter as Code Purple shelters open to serve those facing homelessness in that area.

The tent village reopened again this year after a delayed start, welcoming just under 30 total people over the course of this year's warm weather season.

Tharros is a temporary tent city for working people experiencing homelessness that was initially set up along Route 1 in the fall of 2024. It’s now becoming a seasonal fixture.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Isreal Hale sits down with Mike Agnew, executive director of the Tharros Tent Village and partner of St. Jude Code Purple, to discuss the village project and what they have planned for next year.

DPM’s Isreal Hale interviews Mike Agnew, executive director of the Tharros Tent Village Listen • 12:11

Understanding tenants rights in Delaware

The homeownership rate in Delaware decreased by 3% in the last decade, from 74% to 71%, as of 2023. And that’s still higher than the national rate, which sits at 64%.

So, about a quarter of the state’s housing units are occupied by renters. There are state and municipal laws to protect renters, but sometimes it’s difficult to dissect those rules.

Delaware Public Media’s Abigail Lee recently sat down with the Community Legal Aid Society’s Deputy Director Sarah Spangler Rhine to go over tenant rights in Delaware.

DPM's Abigail Lee interviews Community Legal Aid Society Deputy Director Sarah Spangler Rhine Listen • 11:56

Arts Playlist: Renita Coursey's 'The Garden'

The work of Delaware-born artist Renita Coursey melds the traditional crafting of her native Nanticoke tribe with the style of vintage streetwear.

Her art, including intricate beadwork, is on display this month at the Delaware Division of the Arts' Mezzanine Gallery in Wilmington.

In this week's Arts Playlist, Coursey joins Delaware Public Media's Martin Matheny to chat about her work, the importance of community and tradition, and her journey as an artist.

DPM's Martin Matheny interviews Delaware artist Renita Coursey Listen • 11:41

Enlighten Me: How to make your holidays truly happy

Holiday happiness might seem easy, but that's not always the reality.

Many can struggle finding the joy expected during the holiday season. While receiving gifts can be great, true happiness during this time of the year is often found in giving to others.

In this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry sits down with University of Delaware Lerner College of Business and Economics asst. professor of marketing Amit Kumar to discuss strategies for finding happiness during the holidays.