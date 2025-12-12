Tharros Tent Village reflects on 2024 efforts, plans for future
The Tharros Tent Village, or Camp Tharros, near Lewes recently closed for the winter as Code Purple shelters open to serve those facing homelessness in that area.
The tent village reopened again this year after a delayed start, welcoming just under 30 total people over the course of this year's warm weather season.
Tharros is a temporary tent city for working people experiencing homelessness that was initially set up along Route 1 in the fall of 2024. It’s now becoming a seasonal fixture.
This week, Delaware Public Media’s Isreal Hale sits down with Mike Agnew, executive director of the Tharros Tent Village and partner of St. Jude Code Purple, to discuss the village project and what they have planned for next year.
