The Green - December 5, 2025 Listen • 51:39

As data center looms, lawmakers and regulators seek ways to protect ratepayers from bigger electric bills

As 2025 comes to a close, efforts to address plans to build one of the largest data centers in the country near Delaware City in New Castle County and its potential impact on electric rates in the First State remain a work in progress.

This week, Delaware Public Media contributor Jon Hurdle takes a look at where things stand on the multiple fronts in this ongoing battle.

DPM's Tom Byrne and contributor Jon Hurdle discuss efforts to address data centers' potential impact Listen • 14:56

College Football 2025: UD earns bowl bid, DSU pulls off major turnaround

The 2025 college football season was one of transition in the First State.

The University of Delaware made its debut in the major college Football Bowl Subdivision – going 6-6 overall and 4-4 in Conference USA. More importantly, it managed – with a little help - to earn bowl eligibility and will play in a an upcoming bowl game.

Meanwhile, Delaware State made a remarkable turnaround in its first season under its new head coach, former Philadelphia Eagle great DeSean Jackson. Jackson took the Hornets from 1-11 last year to 8-4 this year and DSU fell just one win shy of its first MEAC title since 2007 and its first ever bid to the Celebration Bowl.

News Journal/Delaware Online sportswriter Kevin Tresolini stops by this week to discuss the how the Blue Hens and Hornets made waves this season and what the future might hold for each.

DPM's Tom Byrne and News Journal/Delawareonline sportswriter Kevin Tresolini discuss the 2025 college football season in the First State Listen • 20:57

Arts Playlist: Handel's 'Messiah' in Sussex County

One of southern Delaware's oldest musical organizations and one of its newest take the stage together next weekend when the Southern Delaware Chorale and Sodelo, the Southern Delaware Orchestra, team up for a performance of Handel's Messiah.

On this edition of Arts Playlist, DPM's Martin Matheny joined by Sodelo's Board President, Steve Griefer to discuss this upcoming event.