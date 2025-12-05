College Football 2025: UD earns bowl bid, DSU pulls off major turnaround
The 2025 college football season was one of transition in the First State.
The University of Delaware made its debut in the major college Football Bowl Subdivision – going 6-6 overall and 4-4 in Conference USA. More importantly, it managed – with a little help - to earn bowl eligibility and will play in an upcoming bowl game.
Meanwhile, Delaware State made a remarkable turnaround in its first season under its new head coach, former Philadelphia Eagle great DeSean Jackson. Jackson took the Hornets from 1-11 last year to 8-4 this year and DSU fell just one win shy of its first MEAC title since 2007 and its first ever bid to the Celebration Bowl.
News Journal/Delaware Online sportswriter Kevin Tresolini stops by this week to discuss the how the Blue Hens and Hornets made waves this season and what the future might hold for each.
DPM's Tom Byrne and News Journal/Delawareonline sportswriter Kevin Tresolini discuss the 2025 college football season in the First State