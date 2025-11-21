The Green - November 21, 2025 Listen • 49:56

Sussex County draws younger workers as well as retirees

When people discuss the growing population in Sussex County, the focus is often on retirees. But the county is also seeing younger workers flocking to the area, a trend documented by new survey by Site Selection Magazine, a national publication that annually ranks states, cities and counties for their attractiveness for business.

This week, Delaware Public Media contributor Jon Hurdle dives into this trend and the reasons behind it.

DPM's Tom Byrne and contributor Jon Hurdle discuss the influx of younger workers into Sussex County Listen • 12:12

Will inflation, tariffs dampen holiday spending this year?

With Thanksgiving next week, holiday shopping kicks into gear.

Retailers hope people are ready to spend on gifts this year, while shoppers seek the trendiest gifts and best deals.

What factors could play a role in what gifts and how many land under the tree?

Each year, we look to contributor Eileen Dallabrida to answer that question in her preview of the holiday shopping.

DPM's Tom Byrne and contributor Eileen Dallabrida discuss the 2025 holiday shopping season Listen • 11:56

Arts Playlist: Delaware Symphony Orchestra holiday concerts

The Delaware Symphony Orchestra and its new music director, Michelle Di Russo is getting ready for the holiday season, presenting a pair of concerts in the coming weeks.

The first of those concerts is also a new offering for the symphony, a family-friendly matinee concert at the Grand in late November. They'll follow that with Holidays at the Hotel early next month.

On this week's Arts Playlist, DPM's Martin Matheny speaks to Michelle Di Russo to learn more about the concerts.

DPM's Martin Matheny interviews Delaware Symphony Orchestra new music director Michelle Di Russo Listen • 11:43

History Matters: Delaware Tech unveils Williams House Museum and Conference Center

Delaware Tech recently celebrated the opening of the John and Elsie Williams House Museum and Conference Center

The facility encompasses several rooms in the Williamses’ former home, which the family built in Millsboro in 1927.

The Williamses’ daughter, Blanche Baker, wanted the home to honor the accomplishments of her parents - former Delaware U.S. Senator John Williams, who was often lauded for a non-partisan approach to politics, and his wife Elsie, who contributed to that approach by building social connections in Washington that fostered “across-the-aisle” relationships.

In this edition of History Matters, Isreal Hale is joined by Del Tech President Mark Brainard to hear more about the new dual role for the Williams house and it will serve the surrounding community in Millsboro.