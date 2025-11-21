History Matters: Delaware Tech unveils Williams House Museum and Conference Center
Delaware Tech recently celebrated the opening of the John and Elsie Williams House Museum and Conference Center
The facility encompasses several rooms in the Williamses’ former home, which the family built in Millsboro in 1927.
The Williamses’ daughter, Blanche Baker, wanted the home to honor the accomplishments of her parents - former Delaware U.S. Senator John Williams, who was often lauded for a non-partisan approach to politics, and his wife Elsie, who contributed to that approach by building social connections in Washington that fostered “across-the-aisle” relationships.
In this edition of History Matters, Isreal Hale is joined by Del Tech President Mark Brainard to hear more about the new dual role for the Williams house and it will serve the surrounding community in Millsboro.
DPM'a Isreal Hale interviews Delaware Tech President Mark Brainard