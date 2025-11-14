Enlighten Me: Delaware braces for Banana Ball
Banana Ball will be coming to Wilmington next summer.
What is Banana Ball, you ask?Well, it’s a different brand of baseball that features the fundamentals of the game combined with trick plays and unusual rules to provide entertainment for the whole family.
While the Savannah Bananas are the main draw in a now 6-team league – playing in huge venues across the country, next August 13th through the 15th, the Texas Tailgaters will bring the game to Wilmington in games with a new team, the Loco Beach Coconuts at Frawley Stadium.
In this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry talks with the Texas Tailgaters’ Jonathan "Sunshine" Luders to learn more about Banana Ball.
DPM's Joe Irizarry interviews Texas Tailgaters’ Banana Ball player Jonathan "Sunshine" Luders