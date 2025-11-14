© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Culture, Lifestyle & Sports
The Green

Enlighten Me: Delaware braces for Banana Ball

By Joe Irizarry
Published November 14, 2025 at 8:36 AM EST

Banana Ball will be coming to Wilmington next summer.

What is Banana Ball, you ask?Well, it’s a different brand of baseball that features the fundamentals of the game combined with trick plays and unusual rules to provide entertainment for the whole family.

While the Savannah Bananas are the main draw in a now 6-team league – playing in huge venues across the country, next August 13th through the 15th, the Texas Tailgaters will bring the game to Wilmington in games with a new team, the Loco Beach Coconuts at Frawley Stadium.

In this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry talks with the Texas Tailgaters’ Jonathan "Sunshine" Luders to learn more about Banana Ball.

DPM's Joe Irizarry interviews Texas Tailgaters’ Banana Ball player Jonathan "Sunshine" Luders

Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
