The Green - November 7, 2025

Retired Brigadier General Karen Berry starts building Delaware's Dept. of Veterans Affairs

Veterans Day is this Tuesday and this year, Delaware can point to an increased commitment to the 72,000 vets living in the First State.

Earlier this year, state lawmakers passed and Gov. Matt Meyer signed legislation creating Delaware’s first state-level Department of Veterans Affairs with a cabinet-level secretary.

Meyer then selected Retired Brigadier General Karen Berry as the first Veterans Affairs Secretary. She stepped into the role October 1.

Berry retired from the Delaware National Guard in 2023 following more than three decades of service. She was the first female in the Delaware National Guard to hold a Brigade Command position and earn the rank of Brigadier General.

This week, Retired Brigadier General Karen Berry to discuss the new Department of Veterans Affairs and how she plans to build it.

Survey shows improving teacher satisfaction in Delaware, despite lingering concerns about working conditions

The state’s largest teachers union – the Delaware State Education Association recently released the results of its latest teacher satisfaction survey.

The survey – conducted via email by Emma White Research – reached 1,460 active DSEA members between July 11-18 to take their temperature on a variety of topics – including teacher pay and working conditions.

The survey produced mixed results – and this week, we sat with DSEA President Stephanie Ingram to delve into those results and what we they tell us about what teachers are feeling.

Arts Playlist: Delaware Art Museum's 'Imprinted: Illustrating Race'

A new exhibition at the Delaware Art Museum caps off the museum's yearlong celebration of the art of illustration.

"Imprinted: Illustrating Race" was co-curated by University of Delaware professor Robyn Phillips-Pendleton and opened at the Norman Rockwell Museum. Now, that exhibition takes up residence in Wilmington through next spring.

To learn more about the show and the intersection of popular illustration and identity, Delaware Public Media's Martin Matheny talked to Heather Campbell Coyle, Curator of American Art at the Delaware Art Museum, in this week's Arts Playlist.