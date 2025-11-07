Survey shows improving teacher satisfaction in Delaware, despite lingering concerns about working conditions
The state’s largest teachers union – the Delaware State Education Association recently released the results of its latest teacher satisfaction survey.
The survey – conducted via email by Emma White Research – reached 1,460 active DSEA members between July 11-18 to take their temperature on a variety of topics – including teacher pay and working conditions.
The survey produced mixed results – and this week, we sat with DSEA President Stephanie Ingram to delve into those results and what we they tell us about what teachers are feeling.
DPM's Tom Byrne interviews DSEA President Stephanie Ingram