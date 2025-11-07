© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Politics & Government
The Green

Retired Brigadier General Karen Berry starts building Delaware's Dept. of Veterans Affairs

By Tom Byrne
Published November 7, 2025 at 8:49 AM EST
Retired Brigadier General Karen Berry at her Senate confirmation hearing on Monday in Legislative Hall in Dover, Del.
Sarah Petrowich
/
Delaware Public Media
Veterans Day is this Tuesday and this year, Delaware can point to an increased commitment to the 72,000 vets living in the First State.

Earlier this year, state lawmakers passed and Gov. Matt Meyer signed legislation creating Delaware’s first state-level Department of Veterans Affairs with a cabinet-level secretary.

Meyer then selected Retired Brigadier General Karen Berry as the first Veterans Affairs Secretary. She stepped into the role October 1.

Brigadier General Berry retired from the Delaware National Guard in 2023 following more than three decades of service. She was the first female in the Delaware National Guard to hold a Brigade Command position and earn the rank of Brigadier General.

This week, Retired Brigadier General Karen Berry to discuss the new Department of Veterans Affairs and how she plans to build it.

DPM's Tom Byrne interviews Delaware Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Ret. Brigadier General Karen Berry

The Green
