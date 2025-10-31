© 2025 Delaware Public Media
UD researcher finds LGBTQ+ youth in Delaware need more at-home and in-school support

By Abigail Lee
Published October 31, 2025 at 10:21 AM EDT
A University of Delaware sign.
About a quarter of Delaware youth identify as LGBTQ+, according to the Delaware School Survey.

And a new study from the University of Delaware finds LGBTQ+ adolescents experience higher rates of anxiety, depression and substance use.

They’re also more likely to report all three at younger ages than their cisgender, heterosexual counterparts.

Delaware Public Media’s Abigail Lee recently sat down with UD assistant professor of Human Development and Family Sciences Eric Layland to talk about his study’s findings and what they mean for the First State.

DPM's Abigail Lee interviews UD assistant professor of Human Development and Family Sciences Eric Layland

Abigail Lee
With degrees in journalism and women’s and gender studies, Abigail Lee aims for her work to be informed and inspired by both. <br/><br/>She is especially interested in rural journalism and social justice stories, which came from her time with NPR-affiliate KBIA at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo.
