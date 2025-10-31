UD researcher finds LGBTQ+ youth in Delaware need more at-home and in-school support
About a quarter of Delaware youth identify as LGBTQ+, according to the Delaware School Survey.
And a new study from the University of Delaware finds LGBTQ+ adolescents experience higher rates of anxiety, depression and substance use.
They’re also more likely to report all three at younger ages than their cisgender, heterosexual counterparts.
Delaware Public Media’s Abigail Lee recently sat down with UD assistant professor of Human Development and Family Sciences Eric Layland to talk about his study’s findings and what they mean for the First State.
DPM's Abigail Lee interviews UD assistant professor of Human Development and Family Sciences Eric Layland