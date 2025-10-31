The Green - October 31,2025 Listen • 49:53

UD researcher finds LGBTQ+ children in Delaware need more at-home and in-school support

About a quarter of Delaware youth identify as LGBTQ+, according to the Delaware School Survey.

And a new study from the University of Delaware finds LGBTQ+ adolescents experience higher rates of anxiety, depression and substance use.

They’re also more likely to report all three at younger ages than their cisgender, heterosexual counterparts.

Delaware Public Media’s Abigail Lee recently sat down with UD assistant professor of Human Development and Family Sciences Eric Layland to talk about his study’s findings and what they mean for the First State.

DPM's Abigail Lee interviews UD assistant professor of Human Development and Family Sciences Eric Layland Listen • 13:11

CHEER expanding affordable housing options for seniors

More affordable housing for seniors is coming to Sussex County.

CHEER recently broke ground on a project in Georgetown bringing more low to moderate income senior housing to the area.

Elected officials up and down the state have said for years this one specific type of housing needed in the state.

And this week Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry sits down with CHEER’s Chief Operating Officer Tom Reardon to discuss their project and where go from here to attack this issue.

DPM's Joe Irizarry interviews CHEER’s Chief Operating Officer Tom Reardon Listen • 11:26

Arts Playlist: Kim Klabe at DDOA's Mezzanine Galley

Delaware artist Kim Klabe is known not only for her use of mixed media - including paints, wood, paper, and even wine and beer pours - but also the diverse nature of work.

From the intense images of women in her show earlier this year, "What About the Women," to images featuring birds inspired by the poems of William Butler Yeats, Klabe is always turning out new creative material.

Her new show, opening November 7 at the Mezzanine in Wilmington presents works inspired by the urban environment.

On this edition of Arts Playlist, Klabe talks to DPM's Martin Matheny about her art and her approach to creativity.

DPM's Martin Matheny interviews Delaware artist Kim Klabe Listen • 11:42

Enlighten Me: Students take center stage at TEDx University of Delaware

TEDx - local, independently organized branches of TED Talks - returns to the University of Delaware.

Speakers during the upcoming TEDx session Nov. 5th at UD’s Mitchell Hall include students and their topics are typically informed by direct personal experience.

On this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Isreal Hale is joined by one of those student speakers – junior Alexa Kitay, a psychology major in UD Honors College - to learn more about her talk “What if I don’t want recovery?” as well as her personal history overcoming an eating disorder.