Education
The Green

Enlighten Me: Students take center stage at TEDx University of Delaware

By Isreal Hale
Published October 31, 2025 at 10:17 AM EDT

TEDx - local, independently organized branches of TED Talks - returns to the University of Delaware.

Speakers during the upcoming TEDx session Nov. 5th at UD’s Mitchell Hall include students and their topics are typically informed by direct personal experience.

In this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Isreal Hale is joined by one of those student speakers – junior Alexa Kitay, a psychology major in UD's Honors College, to learn more about her talk “What if I don’t want recovery?” - as well as her personal history overcoming an eating disorder.

DPM's Isreal Hale interviews UD junior psychology major Alexa Kitay

Isreal Hale
Isreal joined Delaware Public Media in July 2025.
