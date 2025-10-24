The Green - October 24, 2025 Listen • 50:25

As Delaware mulls plans for massive data center, worries persist over electric rates

Plans to build one of the largest data centers in the country near Delaware City in New Castle County remains a front burner issue – with state and county governments responding with efforts to pump the brakes on the project and put some guardrails in place to address concerns over the facilities’ potential impact.At the same time, the developer behind the plan is ramping up its effort making its case the center will be a benefit to Delaware.

This week, Delaware Public Media contributor Jon Hurdle revisits the battle over the project – known as Project Washington – to offer a snapshot of where things stand.

DPM's Tom Byrne and contributor Jon Hurdle discuss the proposed data center near Delaware City Listen • 13:12

Delaware offers its roadmap to bolster early literacy

In the third grade, students transition from learning to read to reading to learn. But there’s a problem in Delaware.

Gov. Matt Meyer declared a literacy emergency earlier this year after eighth grade reading scores showed Delaware students saw their lowest scores in almost three decades.

Statewide assessments in grades 3-8 tell a similar story, with proficiency rates at a standstill.

Delaware’s Secretary of Education Cindy Marten says literacy makes a world of a difference for students’ life outcomes, and that’s why she and Gov. Meyer put together their Early Literacy Plan.

Delaware Public Media’s Abigail Lee sat down with Marten to talk about the $10 million effort to support teachers and students in the First State.

DPM's Abigail Lee interviews Delaware Education Secretary Cindy Marten Listen • 12:11

Arts Playlist: Milton Theatre expansion

The historic Milton Theatre has been around for generations, serving as a movie theater, a firehouse, even a private residence. And, for the last decade, it has been a source for live theatre in the riverfront town.

Now, it's getting a facelift, with a focus on the theatre's education programs, which serve some 4,000 students a year, according to the theatre.

In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media's Martin Matheny is joined by Milton Theatre director Fred Munzert to discuss their expansion plans.

DPM's Martin Matheny interviews Milton Theatre director Fred Munzert Listen • 11:41

Enlighten Me: Nemours neurologist seeks therapies for autism, epilepsy, and Alzheimer’s disease

A Nemours neurologist receives a prestigious grant from the National Institutes' of Health.

The funding will be used to study brain patterns that could lead to shared therapies for autism, epilepsy and Alzheimer's disease patients.

The project will also analyze patterns of dysfunction in the region of the brain that regulates memory and emotions as there is research based on the theory that autism, epilepsy and Alzheimer’s may share the same faulty mechanism or disruption in the brain’s neural networks.

On this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry sits down with Nemours Children’s Health Chief of Neurology Dr. Rodney Scott to discuss how his work can help patients.