Wilm. City Councilman Spadola switches party affiliation

By Tom Byrne
Published October 17, 2025 at 8:16 AM EDT
Wilmington City Councilman James Spadola
Delaware Public Media
Wilmington City Council is seeing a change in its make-up – but this one is a bit unusual.The change isn’t because of a resignation or election. It’s the result of a change in party affiliation.

Councilman James Spadola recently announced he is switching from the Republican Party to the Democratic Party. Spadola was the lone Republican on Council, serving in the at-large seat reserved for the minority party. Now, there are officially no GOP voice on Wilmington City Council.

Earlier this week, Delware Public Media's Tom Byrne sat down with Spadola to discuss his decision and Wilmington city politics.

DPM's Tom Byrne interviews Wilm. City Councilman James Spadola

Tom Byrne
Tom Byrne has been a fixture covering news in Delaware for three decades. He joined Delaware Public Media in 2010 as our first news director and has guided the news team ever since. When he's not covering the news, he can be found reading history or pursuing his love of all things athletic.
