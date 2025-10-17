The Green - October 17, 2025 Listen • 49:23

Wilm. City Councilman Spadola switches party affiliation

Wilmington City Council is seeing a change in its make-up – but this one is a bit unusual.The change isn’t because of a resignation or election. It’s the result of a change in party affiliation.

Councilman James Spadola recently announced he is switching from the Republican Party to the Democratic Party. Spadola was the lone Republican on Council, serving in the at-large seat reserved for the minority party. Now, there are officially no GOP voice on Wilmington City Council.

Earlier this week, Delware Public Media's Tom Byrne sat down with Spadola to discuss his decision and Wilmington city politics.

DPM's Tom Byrne interviews Wilm. City Councilman James Spadola Listen • 14:42

Brandywine School District reading specialist named Delaware 'Teacher of the Year'

Statewide student assessment performance has remained stagnant in the last two school years, showing a 41% reading proficiency across grades 3-8.

Brandywine School District reading specialist Jenna DiEleuterio helps Talley Middle School students become confident readers who find connection through storytelling.

She is also Delaware’s 2026 Teacher of the Year – an honored announced earlier this week.

Delaware Public Media’s Abigail Lee sat down with DiEleuterio to talk about being named Teacher of the Year and why it’s important to get students away from instant gratification and back to books.

DPM's Abigail Lee interviews 2026 Delaware Teacher of the Year Jenna DiEleuterio Listen • 11:42

Delawareans deal with high food prices

Food prices remain a major concern for consumers across the country – including here in the First State.

The typical trip to the grocery store can produce an eye-popping total at the register once everything in your cart is scanned and bagged up.

This week, we asked contributor Eileen Dallabrida to take a closer look at those receipts to see where consumers are getting hit hardest – and examine some of the ways people are coping with skyrocketing prices.

DPM's Tom Byrne and contributor Eileen Dallabrida discuss rising food prices in Delaware DPM's Tom Byrne and contributor Eileen Dallabrida discuss rising food prices in Delaware Listen • 9:41

Arts Playlist: First State Ballet's 'Dracula- a Gothic Ballet of Love and Shadows'

Just in time for Halloween, First State Ballet Theatre returns to the stage at the Grand in Wilmington on October 25 and 26 with a new performance of Dracula.

In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media's Martin Matheny is joined by First State Ballet marketing director Claire McGregor to discuss the show.