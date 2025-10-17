© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
The Green

Brandywine School District reading specialist named Delaware 'Teacher of the Year'

By Abigail Lee
Published October 17, 2025 at 8:14 AM EDT
Delaware 2026 Teacher of the Year Jenna DiEleuterio works with students at Talley Middle School
Brandywine School District
Delaware 2026 Teacher of the Year Jenna DiEleuterio works with students at Talley Middle School

Statewide student assessment performance has remained stagnant in the last two school years, showing a 41% reading proficiency across grades 3-8.

Brandywine School District reading specialist Jenna DiEleuterio helps Talley Middle School students become confident readers who find connection through storytelling.

She is also Delaware’s 2026 Teacher of the Year – an honored announced earlier this week.

Delaware Public Media’s Abigail Lee sat down with DiEleuterio to talk about being named Teacher of the Year and why it’s important to get students away from instant gratification and back to books.

DPM's Abigail Lee interviews 2026 Delaware Teacher of the Year Jenna DiEleuterio

The Green
Stay Connected
Abigail Lee
With degrees in journalism and women’s and gender studies, Abigail Lee aims for her work to be informed and inspired by both. <br/><br/>She is especially interested in rural journalism and social justice stories, which came from her time with NPR-affiliate KBIA at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo.
See stories by Abigail Lee