Brandywine School District reading specialist named Delaware 'Teacher of the Year'
Statewide student assessment performance has remained stagnant in the last two school years, showing a 41% reading proficiency across grades 3-8.
Brandywine School District reading specialist Jenna DiEleuterio helps Talley Middle School students become confident readers who find connection through storytelling.
She is also Delaware’s 2026 Teacher of the Year – an honored announced earlier this week.
Delaware Public Media’s Abigail Lee sat down with DiEleuterio to talk about being named Teacher of the Year and why it’s important to get students away from instant gratification and back to books.
DPM's Abigail Lee interviews 2026 Delaware Teacher of the Year Jenna DiEleuterio