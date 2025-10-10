The Green - October 10, 2025 Listen • 50:25

Clear Space Theatre eyes new home in Rehoboth Beach

Rehoboth Beach's Clear Space Theatre is looking to expand, moving from its current 170-seat theatre in a former church to a much larger new space with two theaters, a fully developed backstage area, and dedicated workspaces for props, costumes, and scenery.

Clear Space has two options to choose from, including one in downtown Rehoboth. To find out more about their plans and the process, Delaware Public Media's Martin Matheny talked to Clear Space Theatre's managing director Joe Gfaller.

DPM's Martin Matheny interviews Clear Space Theatre managing director Joe Gfaller

History Matters: Delta Sigma Theta sorority at the University of Delaware celebrates 50 years

The historically Black sorority Delta Sigma Theta celebrates 50 years on the University of Delaware’s campus in 2025.

The Mu Pi chapter welcomed its 11-member charter line in 1975 and has since seen 43 more lines cross through UD’s campus.

The Deltas are a part of the Divine Nine, historically Black Greek-letter organizations that formed more than a century ago. They’re all involved in community service and social justice at their core.

For this edition of History Matters, Delaware Public Media’s Abigail Lee sat down with charter line member Terry Bayard Joyner and Delta advisor and alumnus Phyllis Joyner to talk about the Mu Pi chapter’s history and future on UD’s campus and beyond.

DPM's Abigail Lee interviews Delta Sigma Theta Mu Pi chapter charter line member Terry Bayard Joyner and Delta advisor and alumnus Phyllis Joyner

Arts Playlist: Market Street Music fall performances

With the seasons changing, Wilmington's Market Street Music is back in action with a series of fall performances.

On this week's Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media's Martin Matheny speaks to Market Street Music's executive director, Jordan Barrett, along with musicians from two of the ensembles performing this month - The Pyxis Piano Trio's Jennifer Jie Jin and Hiroko Ya-ma-za- ki

and Emily Ballantine Erb, conductor of the Center City Chorale.

DPM's Martin Matheny interviews Market Street Music executive director Jordan Barrett, along with The Pyxis Piano Trio's Jennifer Jie Jin and Hiroko Yamaza-ki and Center City Chorale conductor Emily Ballantine Erb

Enlighten Me: Can't afford a ticket to the game? UD prof explains why

The current economy has plenty of people concerned – and complaining - about the cost of groceries, gas and other necessities

But what about ticket prices to attend a professional sporting event in the Philadelphia area? The price of attending sporting events never seems to get the same scrutiny despite increases year over year.

As a matter of fact, the demand for Phillies playoff tickets or to see the defending Super Bowl Champion Eagles is higher than ever while people pay more to fuel up to get to the game or stock up for the tailgate prior to it.

In this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry speaks with Matt Robinson - professor of Sports Management at the University of Delaware - to discuss how prices for sports seem to be immune from what is going on outside of the stadium or arena.