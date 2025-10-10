© 2025 Delaware Public Media
History Matters: Delta Sigma Theta sorority at the University of Delaware celebrates 50 years

By Abigail Lee
Published October 10, 2025 at 10:31 AM EDT
The 11 original charter members of Mu Pi Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority at the University of Delaware

The historically Black sorority Delta Sigma Theta celebrates 50 years on the University of Delaware’s campus in 2025.

The Mu Pi chapter welcomed its 11-member charter line in 1975 and has since seen 43 more lines cross through UD’s campus.

The Deltas are a part of the Divine Nine, historically Black Greek-letter organizations that formed more than a century ago. They’re all involved in community service and social justice at their core.

For this edition of History Matters, Delaware Public Media’s Abigail Lee sat down with charter line member Terry Bayard Joyner and Delta advisor and alumnus Phyllis Joyner to talk about the Mu Pi chapter’s history and future on UD’s campus and beyond.

DPM's Abigail Lee interviews Delta Sigma Theta Mu Pi chapter charter line member Terry Bayard Joyner and Delta advisor and alumnus Phyllis Joyner

Abigail Lee
With degrees in journalism and women’s and gender studies, Abigail Lee aims for her work to be informed and inspired by both. <br/><br/>She is especially interested in rural journalism and social justice stories, which came from her time with NPR-affiliate KBIA at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo. <br/><br/>She speaks English and Russian fluently, some French, and very little Spanish (for now!)
