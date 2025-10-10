History Matters: Delta Sigma Theta sorority at the University of Delaware celebrates 50 years
The historically Black sorority Delta Sigma Theta celebrates 50 years on the University of Delaware’s campus in 2025.
The Mu Pi chapter welcomed its 11-member charter line in 1975 and has since seen 43 more lines cross through UD’s campus.
The Deltas are a part of the Divine Nine, historically Black Greek-letter organizations that formed more than a century ago. They’re all involved in community service and social justice at their core.
For this edition of History Matters, Delaware Public Media’s Abigail Lee sat down with charter line member Terry Bayard Joyner and Delta advisor and alumnus Phyllis Joyner to talk about the Mu Pi chapter’s history and future on UD’s campus and beyond.
DPM's Abigail Lee interviews Delta Sigma Theta Mu Pi chapter charter line member Terry Bayard Joyner and Delta advisor and alumnus Phyllis Joyner