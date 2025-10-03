The Green - October 3, 2025 Listen • 50:39

Mid-Atlantic hydrogen hub survives new Trump cuts for now but outlook still uncertain

It’s been almost two years since the Biden Administration announced the Mid-Atlantic Clean Hydrogen Hub (MACH2) was among a series of “hydrogen hubs” tapped to receive substantial federal grants to jump-start the hydrogen fuel industry – and that Delaware would be a part of MACH2.

Since then, little visible progress has been made with MACH2. That is until last week when Delaware-based Aternium received $1 million from a federally-funded state program to develop engineering for producing clean hydrogen.

Is that a sign MACH2 is ready to get rolling? Or will changes to federal support for hydrogen fuel under the Trump Administration – including funding cuts to some hydrogen hubs just this week - stymie any progress and threaten the hub’s future.

This week, contributor Jon Hurdle takes a closer look at where MACH2 stands.

DPM's Tom Byrne and contributor Jon Hurdle discuss the status of the MACH2 hydrogen hub Listen • 12:56

History Matters: Fort Miles lecture series

Fort Miles has long been a former military installation turned museum, seeking to explore the history of the defense of Delaware’s coast and the role of Fort Miles during the Cold War that followed.

The Fort Miles Historical Association continues that work with the 2025-2026 season of its lecture series.The five-part series will primarily focus on the Cold War era and ways Fort Miles played a role.

In this edition of History Matters, Isreal Hale is joined by Fort Miles Historical Association Historian Ed Paterline – who’s managing the lecture series – to learn more about the series and what it will cover.

DPM's Isreal Hale interviews Fort Miles Historical Association Historian Ed Paterline Listen • 11:26

Arts Playlist: Piffaro's 'Tools of the Trade'

Piffaro, a professional musical ensemble specializing in the music of the Renaissance performed on historically-accurate instruments, returns to Wilmington next weekend for a concert called "Tools of the Trade."

The performance highlights historical musical instruments and how they evolved into their modern counterparts.

And on this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media's Martin Matheny is joined Piffaro's artistic director, Priscilla Herreid to delve int the music and instruments.

DPM's Martin Matheny interviews Piffaro's artistic director, Priscilla Herreid Listen • 13:26

Enlighten Me: Univ. of Delaware Women's Hockey debuts

The University of Delaware's women's ice hockey team recently made its debut.

Almost two years after the announcement of UD would add women’s hockey as a varsity sport, the Blue Hen women's ice hockey team recently hit the ice for the first time at Fred Rust Ice Arena in Newark with two losses to Long Island University.

In this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media's Joe Irizarry speaks with UD's first ever women's ice hockey coach Allison Coomey about the road to that first weekend of games, and where the program goes from here.