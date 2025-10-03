History Matters: Fort Miles lecture series
Fort Miles has long been a former military installation turned museum, seeking to explore the history of the defense of Delaware’s coast and the role of Fort Miles during the Cold War that followed.
The Fort Miles Historical Association continues that work with the 2025-2026 season of its lecture series.The five-part series will primarily focus on the Cold War era and ways Fort Miles played a role.
In this edition of History Matters, Isreal Hale is joined by Fort Miles Historical Association Historian Ed Paterline – who’s managing the lecture series – to learn more about the series and what it will cover.
DPM's Isreal Hale interviews Fort Miles Historical Association Historian Ed Paterline