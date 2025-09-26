The Green - September 26. 2025 Listen • 48:55

Federal SNAP changes are imminent. Here’s what that means for food access and Delaware’s budget crunch.

Federal funding cuts are impacting states to varying degrees across the nation, particularly with unprecedented changes to Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program known as SNAP.

These changes were outlined within President Donald Trump’s tax and spending package known as the ‘One Big Beautiful Act,’ which for the first time ever will require states to pick up some of the tab for SNAP administrative costs.

Additionally, beginning in 2028, states with high payment error rates will be required to pay for a portion of benefit costs, and Delaware had one of the highest error rates in the country in 2024.

Delaware Public Media’s Sarah Petrowich spoke with state officials to understand what these changes mean for Delaware and how the state plans to cover these unprecedented costs.

DPM State Politics Reporter Sarah Petrowich explores the impact coming changes to SNAP will have in Delaware

'It's a big mission': Black Mothers in Power to bring Maternal Care Center to Wilmington

The U.S. is one of only seven countries to see a significant increase in maternal mortality rates in 2023, according to the World Health Organization.

The U.S. sees steeper rates than any other high-income country, and maternal and infant mortality risks spike further in Black community.

Delaware was among seven states with the lowest maternal mortality rates in the nation in 2024. But Black pregnant people here are still significantly more at risk during pregnancy and postpartum, representing 45% of the maternal deaths despite making up only 21% of the state’s population.

Delaware-based organization Black Mothers in Power wants to see those numbers drop in the First State. That’s why they’re opening a Maternal Care Center in Wilmington, according to BMIP Founder and Wilmington City Councilwoman Shané Darby.

She and project director Kristin Bainger sit down with Delaware Public Media’s Abigail Lee to talk about the ins and outs of the new facility.

DPM's Abigail Lee interviews Black Mothers in Power founder Shané Darby and Maternal Care Center project director Kristin Bainger

Arts Playlist: Mezzazine Gallery features Paula Brown

The Division of the Arts' Mezzanine Gallery in Wilmington continues to spotlight the work of Delaware artists with an exhibition this month by Paula Brown.

Brown is a relatively recent arrival to the First State, spending much of her life on the West Coast. Her work - much of it impressionistic landscapes and seascapes - shows off her adeptness with pastels and oils.

And on this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media's Martin Matheny sits down with Brown to talk about her art, her background, and the importance of Bach, Brahms and... Dr. Seuss.

DPM's Martin Matheny interviews artist Paula Brown

Enlighten Me: New living shoreline seeks to protect Thompson Island

Construction has started on the Thompson Island living shoreline project in Rehoboth Beach.

The project on a part of Delaware Seashore State Park is the start of installing devices in the water as a large scale, nature-based engineering solution to protect the island's shoreline while also enhancing the aquatic environment around the island.

For this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media's Joe Irizarry speaks with project manager, Bob Collins of the Delaware Center for the Inland Bays about this living shoreline and expected impact – including the history and cultural significance of Thompson Island it can help preserve.