Arts Playlist: Delaware Shakespeare's community tour
For eight years, Delaware Shakespeare has been leaving the boards and hitting the road for its annual community tour - taking the Bard's plays to neighborhoods around the First State.
This year, DelShakes presents Two Gentlemen of Verona.
And on this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media's Martin Matheny spend some time with DelShakes' Producing Artistic Director Mariah Gantt to learn more about the tour and the play.
DPM's Martin Matheny interviews DelShakes' Producing Artistic Director Mariah Gantt (full interview)
