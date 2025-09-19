© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Arts Playlist: Delaware Shakespeare's community tour

By Martin Matheny
Published September 19, 2025 at 8:14 AM EDT
Members of Delaware Shakespeare perform a scene from Much Ado About Nothing.
Delaware Shakespeare
Members of Delaware Shakespeare perform a scene from Much Ado About Nothing.

For eight years, Delaware Shakespeare has been leaving the boards and hitting the road for its annual community tour - taking the Bard's plays to neighborhoods around the First State.

This year, DelShakes presents Two Gentlemen of Verona.

And on this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media's Martin Matheny spend some time with DelShakes' Producing Artistic Director Mariah Gantt to learn more about the tour and the play.

DPM's Martin Matheny interviews DelShakes' Producing Artistic Director Mariah Gantt (full interview)

Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.

Martin Matheny
Martin Matheny comes to Delaware Public Media from WUGA in Athens, GA. Over his 12 years there, he served as a classical music host, program director, and the lead reporter on state and local government. In 2022, he took over as WUGA's local host of Morning Edition, where he discovered the joy of waking up very early in the morning.
