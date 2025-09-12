© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
The Green

Univ. of Delaware research seeks better path to teach puberty education

By Abigail Lee
Published September 12, 2025 at 8:42 AM EDT
A University of Delaware sign.
Delaware Public Media
A University of Delaware sign.

Some of our most awkward childhood and teenage memories are connected to puberty.

That’s one reason puberty and sex education exist – to address uncomfortable subjects head-on and give young people the language and information they need to understand their bodies.

There’s a lot that goes into those lesson plans. And most of the research and conversation is about what teachers can talk about in the classroom. Very little research addresses how to teach these classes.

University of Delaware assistant professor Sarah Curtiss is trying to change that. She and her team looked at different teaching approaches and how to make classes more accessible for students with disabilities.

Delaware Public Media’s Abigail Lee sits down with Curtiss to talk about puberty education – and how it can be improved.

DPM's Abigail Lee interviews Univ. of Delaware associate professor Sarah Curtiss

The Green
Stay Connected
Abigail Lee
With degrees in journalism and women’s and gender studies, Abigail Lee aims for her work to be informed and inspired by both. <br/><br/>She is especially interested in rural journalism and social justice stories, which came from her time with NPR-affiliate KBIA at the University of Missouri in Columbia, Mo. <br/><br/>She speaks English and Russian fluently, some French, and very little Spanish (for now!)
See stories by Abigail Lee