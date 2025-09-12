Univ. of Delaware research seeks better path to teach puberty education
Some of our most awkward childhood and teenage memories are connected to puberty.
That’s one reason puberty and sex education exist – to address uncomfortable subjects head-on and give young people the language and information they need to understand their bodies.
There’s a lot that goes into those lesson plans. And most of the research and conversation is about what teachers can talk about in the classroom. Very little research addresses how to teach these classes.
University of Delaware assistant professor Sarah Curtiss is trying to change that. She and her team looked at different teaching approaches and how to make classes more accessible for students with disabilities.
Delaware Public Media’s Abigail Lee sits down with Curtiss to talk about puberty education – and how it can be improved.
DPM's Abigail Lee interviews Univ. of Delaware associate professor Sarah Curtiss