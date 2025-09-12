© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Arts
The Green

Arts Playlist: Clear Space Theatre preps for season's final shows

By Martin Matheny
Published September 12, 2025 at 8:40 AM EDT

After a busy summer season featuring three blockbuster musicals and a cabaret series, performers from the Clear Space Theatre Company in Rehoboth Beach will be back on the boards in one week, launching a series of shows to round out the year, beginning with the apolitical political farce, POTUS.

DPM's Martin Matheny sat down with Clear Space's Managing Director, Joe Gfaller to talk about that show and the rest of the 2025 season.

DPM's Martin Matheny interviews Clear Space Theatre Company Managing Director Joe Gfaller

Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.

Martin Matheny
Martin Matheny comes to Delaware Public Media from WUGA in Athens, GA. Over his 12 years there, he served as a classical music host, program director, and the lead reporter on state and local government. In 2022, he took over as WUGA's local host of Morning Edition, where he discovered the joy of waking up very early in the morning.
