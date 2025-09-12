Arts Playlist: Clear Space Theatre preps for season's final shows
After a busy summer season featuring three blockbuster musicals and a cabaret series, performers from the Clear Space Theatre Company in Rehoboth Beach will be back on the boards in one week, launching a series of shows to round out the year, beginning with the apolitical political farce, POTUS.
DPM's Martin Matheny sat down with Clear Space's Managing Director, Joe Gfaller to talk about that show and the rest of the 2025 season.
DPM's Martin Matheny interviews Clear Space Theatre Company Managing Director Joe Gfaller
