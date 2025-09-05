The Green - September 5, 2025 Listen • 51:44

New survey offers snapshot of where Delawareans stand on climate change

Delaware’s Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control released its latest survey of Delawareans' opinions on Climate Change.

This is the fourth time since 2009 DNREC has taken the public’s temperature on climate change and related issues. The results continue to show an overwhelming majority of state residents are concerned about climate change and view it as a serious threat – and will be used to help craft Delaware’s 2025 Climate Action Plan – due to be delivered in November.

DPM's Tom Byrne recently sat down with DNREC’s Climate and Sustainability Program administrator Susan Love to discuss the survey results and how they help state officials develop a plan to address climate issues in the years ahead.

DPM's Tom Byrne interviews DNREC’s Climate and Sustainability Program administrator Susan Love Listen • 12:56

Arts Playlist: Opera Delaware's 2025-26 season

OperaDelaware is gearing up for a new season. Anchored by two masterworks - Tosca and Andrea Chenier - the upcoming season also features some innovative performances intended to dismantle the stereotype of opera as stuffy and staid, including "Opera Deathmatch" and a chamber work where a cell phone plays a major role.

On this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media's Martin Matheny chats with OperaDelaware's Vice President of Engagement, Kerriann Otano and soprano Emily Margevich, one of the opera's Company Artists.

DPM's Martin Matheny interviews OperaDelaware's Vice President of Engagement, Kerriann Otano and soprano Emily Margevich Listen • 10:41

People and Planet: The value of creating personal connections to the natural world

This week, we bring you the final episode of the Delaware Humanities’ podcast – ‘People and Planet.’ The podcast explores how Delawareans connect to the environments and cultures around them, and the cultural practices and creative works that bring us closer to the planet we call home.

On this episode, we feature a more grounded, personal look at the impact of connecting to nature and culture.

The natural world and cultural identity have played a substantial role in writer and nature photographer Leslie Hsu Oh’s professional and personal journey.

Her work has taken her around the country and the world to experience the vast array of what the planet and its cultures has to offer.

And the memoir she is working on, Fireweed, weaves together themes of family, cultural identity, and the natural world to tell her very personal story of self-discovery and healing after experiencing profound loss.