People and Planet: The value of creating personal connections to the natural world

People & Planet podcast - Ep.6 - The value of creating personal connections to the natural world (full podcast) Listen • 42:00

If you are interested in checking out some of the stories Leslie mentioned in our conversation or excerpts of here upcoming memoir Fireweed, you can find them here:

Travel and Leisure’s All is Good : Excerpt from forthcoming Fireweed: A Memoir: https://www.lesliehsuoh.com/travel-leisure-all-in-good-time/

Published Excerpts from Fireweed:

https://www.lesliehsuoh.com/category/fireweed/

Alpinist Magazine’s Saying Something

Alpinist Magazine’s Lost and Found

Latest Vogue article: https://www.vogue.com/article/grief-travel

Riverventures: https://riverventures.com/

ATTA: https://www.adventuretravel.biz/

You can also find Leslie Hsu Oh and her work here:

Website: www.lesliehsuoh.com

Instagram: www.instagram.com/lesliehsuoh

Facebook: www.facebook.com/lesliehsuoh

www.facebook.com/lhsuoh

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/in/lesliehsuoh

People and Planet is brought to you by Delaware Humanities, a state affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities. It is produced by Delaware Public Media.

Any views, findings, conclusions, or recommendations expressed in this program do not necessarily represent those of the National Endowment for the Humanities.