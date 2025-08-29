The Green - August 29, 2025

The Green - August 27, 2025 Listen • 48:09

New Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill on the horizon

Last week, Delaware broke ground on a new Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill.

The $90 million dollar project will deliver a 3-story facility with 120 beds to replace the current hospital building built in 1961.

Earlier this week, DPM's Tom Byrne sat down with Dava Newnam, Deputy Cabinet Secretary of the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services to learn more about the new hospital and what it's expected to mean for its patients.

DPM's Tom Byrne interviews DHSS Deputy Cabinet Secretary Dava Newnam

ChristianaCare study uncovers hotspots for advanced breast cancer in Delaware

A recent study by ChristianaCare’s Cawley Center for Translational Cancer Research at the Helen F. Graham Cancer Center & Research Institute shows some areas of Delaware have higher odds of advanced breast cancer.

The research explains some of the reasons for the elevated rates, and how that is shaping ChristianaCare's response.

This week Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry sits down with Dr. Scott Siegel, the lead author and director of Cancer Control & Population Sciences at ChristianaCare’s Cawley Center to discuss the research, and what comes next.

DPM's Joe Irizarry interviews Dr. Scott Siegel, director of Cancer Control & Population Sciences at ChristianaCare's Cawley Center

Arts Playlist: Meet the Delaware Theatre Company's new leadership

For more than four decades, the Delaware Theatre Company has been entertaining audiences in and around Wilmington.

Recently, the organization underwent a reinvention of sorts, announcing that it was moving to a leadership model with two people at the top - an Artistic Director and a Managing Director.

Earlier this year, the company announced Broadway veteran Mimi Warnick as its Producing Artistic Director, and this month, they named her colleague, Managing Director Candice Buchanan.

On this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media's Martin Matheny chats with Buchanan and Warnick about their vision and the future for Delaware Theatre Company.

DPM's Martin Matheny interviews Delaware Theatre Company Managing Director Candice Buchanan and Producing Artistic Director Mimi Warnick

Enlighten Me: Nanticoke Indian Tribe finds financial support for annual Powwow

One of the major events on the Nanticoke Indian Tribe’s calendar is its annual Powwow. The 47th edition of the Powwow will be held Sept. 6 and 7 in Milton.

But to bring the event to life again this year, the tribe needed some financial help, turning to the community to deliver $30,000 in needed funding - nearly half coming from a Go Fund Me effort.

In this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media's Abigail Lee sits down with Avery Johnson, the chief of the Nanticoke Indian Tribe, to talk about the 47th annual powwow, the cultural significance of powwows and how community fundraising brought this year’s event to the finish line.