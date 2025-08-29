New Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill on the horizon
Last week, Delaware broke ground on a new Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill.
The $90 million dollar project will deliver a 3-story facility with 120 beds to replace the current hospital building built in 1961.
Earlier this week, DPM's Tom Byrne sat down with Dava Newnam, Deputy Cabinet Secretary of the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services to learn more about the new hospital and what it's expected to mean for its patients.
DPM's Tom Byrne interviews DHSS Deputy Cabinet Secretary Dava Newnam
A rendering of the new Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill: