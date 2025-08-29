© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Science, Health, Tech
The Green

New Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill on the horizon

By Tom Byrne
Published August 29, 2025 at 10:46 AM EDT
Tom Byrne
/
Delaware Public Media

Last week, Delaware broke ground on a new Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill.

The $90 million dollar project will deliver a 3-story facility with 120 beds to replace the current hospital building built in 1961.

Earlier this week, DPM's Tom Byrne sat down with Dava Newnam, Deputy Cabinet Secretary of the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services to learn more about the new hospital and what it's expected to mean for its patients.

DPM's Tom Byrne interviews DHSS Deputy Cabinet Secretary Dava Newnam

A rendering of the new Delaware Hospital for the Chronically Ill:

Delaware Dept. of Health and Social Services

Tom Byrne
