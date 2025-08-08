© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Science, Health, Tech
The Green

Marsh Migration map offers glimpse at threat to marshes and wetlands

By Martin Matheny
Published August 8, 2025 at 8:26 AM EDT
Wetlands can flood seasonally, like this forested pond or depression wetland that floods in spring in Woodland Beach Wildlife Area near Smyrna
DNREC
Wetlands can flood seasonally, like this forested pond or depression wetland that floods in spring in Woodland Beach Wildlife Area near Smyrna

It's summertime in the First State, a time when many of us head to the beaches. But on your way to surf and sand, you'll likely pass through one of the state's most threatened habitats – its marshes and wetlands.

DNREC recently released a map charting marsh migration - how wetlands are moving inland as sea levels rise - and how migrating marshes are bumping up against growing development.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Martin Matheny chats with DNREC environmental scientist Allison Rogerson about the map and what it tells us.

DPM's Martin Matheny interviews DNREC environmental scientist Allison Rogerson about marsh migration

Martin Matheny
Martin Matheny comes to Delaware Public Media from WUGA in Athens, GA. Over his 12 years there, he served as a classical music host, program director, and the lead reporter on state and local government. In 2022, he took over as WUGA's local host of Morning Edition, where he discovered the joy of waking up very early in the morning.
