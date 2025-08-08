Marsh Migration map offers glimpse at threat to marshes and wetlands
It's summertime in the First State, a time when many of us head to the beaches. But on your way to surf and sand, you'll likely pass through one of the state's most threatened habitats – its marshes and wetlands.
DNREC recently released a map charting marsh migration - how wetlands are moving inland as sea levels rise - and how migrating marshes are bumping up against growing development.
This week, Delaware Public Media’s Martin Matheny chats with DNREC environmental scientist Allison Rogerson about the map and what it tells us.
