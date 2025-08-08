© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Arts
The Green

Arts Playlist: Meet the Delaware Symphony Orchestra's new music director

By Martin Matheny
Published August 8, 2025 at 8:26 AM EDT
Delaware Symphony conductor Michelle Di Russo conducts the North Carolina Symphony Orchestra. Di Russo makes her debut as the DSO's new music director in October.
North Carolina Symphony
/
Delaware Symphony Orchestra
Earlier this year, the Delaware Symphony Orchestra began writing a new chapter in its long history, announcing the appointment of Argentinian/Italian conductor Michelle Di Russo as the orchestra's new music director, the first women to hold the role in the symphony's century-plus history.

In this edition of Arts Playlist, Di Russo sits down with Delaware Public Media’s Martin Matheny as she prepares to take the podium as the orchestra's music director for the first time in October.

DPM’s Martin Matheny interviews new Delaware Symphony Orchestra music director Michelle Di Russo (full interview)

You can find out more about Girls Who Conduct at girlswhoconduct.org .

And, you can get more information on the Delaware Symphony Orchestra's upcoming season at its website.

Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.

The Green
