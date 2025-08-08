Arts Playlist: Meet the Delaware Symphony Orchestra's new music director
Earlier this year, the Delaware Symphony Orchestra began writing a new chapter in its long history, announcing the appointment of Argentinian/Italian conductor Michelle Di Russo as the orchestra's new music director, the first women to hold the role in the symphony's century-plus history.
In this edition of Arts Playlist, Di Russo sits down with Delaware Public Media’s Martin Matheny as she prepares to take the podium as the orchestra's music director for the first time in October.
DPM’s Martin Matheny interviews new Delaware Symphony Orchestra music director Michelle Di Russo (full interview)
You can find out more about Girls Who Conduct at girlswhoconduct.org .
And, you can get more information on the Delaware Symphony Orchestra's upcoming season at its website.
