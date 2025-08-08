Arts Playlist: Meet the Delaware Symphony Orchestra's new music director

DPM’s Martin Matheny interviews new Delaware Symphony Orchestra music director Michelle Di Russo (full interview) Listen • 24:28

You can find out more about Girls Who Conduct at girlswhoconduct.org .

And, you can get more information on the Delaware Symphony Orchestra's upcoming season at its website.

Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.

