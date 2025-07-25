History Matters: Lewes group restoring a steam locomotive to highlight area's railroad heritage
The Lewes Junction Railroad & Bridge Association recently announced that the historic Steam Locomotive No. 60, initially built for the Pennsylvania Railroad, is going to be restored for display in Lewes with the goal of it being ready for next summer.
In this edition of History Matters, Lewes Junction Railroad & Bridge Association board member David Ludlow discusses the restoration work and how this project helps bring the area’s railroad heritage to life.
Delaware Public Media's Joe Irizarry interviews Lewes Junction Railroad & Bridge Association board member David Ludlow