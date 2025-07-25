© 2025 Delaware Public Media
The Green

History Matters: Lewes group restoring a steam locomotive to highlight area's railroad heritage

By Joe Irizarry
Published July 25, 2025 at 11:26 AM EDT

The Lewes Junction Railroad & Bridge Association recently announced that the historic Steam Locomotive No. 60, initially built for the Pennsylvania Railroad, is going to be restored for display in Lewes with the goal of it being ready for next summer.

In this edition of History Matters, Lewes Junction Railroad & Bridge Association board member David Ludlow discusses the restoration work and how this project helps bring the area’s railroad heritage to life.

Delaware Public Media's Joe Irizarry interviews Lewes Junction Railroad & Bridge Association board member David Ludlow

Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
