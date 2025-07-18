© 2025 Delaware Public Media
The Green

Arts Playlist: Summer shows at Clear Space Theatre Company

By Martin Matheny
Published July 18, 2025 at 9:47 AM EDT
Breanna Lemerise as Carole King in Beautiful at Clear Space Theatre Company.
DENY HOWETH
/
Clear Space Theatre Company
Breanna Lemerise as Carole King in Beautiful at Clear Space Theatre Company.

Summer is a busy time at Clear Space Theatre in Rehoboth Beach, with three big musical productions, a cabaret series, and weekly kids shows.

In this edition of Arts Playlist, our Martin Matheny s sits down with Joe Gfaller, Clear Space Theatre Company’s managing director to learn more about their summer offerings.

Delaware Public Media's Martin Matheny interviews Clear Space Theatre Company’s managing director Joe Gfaller

Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.

Martin Matheny
Martin Matheny comes to Delaware Public Media from WUGA in Athens, GA. Over his 12 years there, he served as a classical music host, program director, and the lead reporter on state and local government. In 2022, he took over as WUGA's local host of Morning Edition, where he discovered the joy of waking up very early in the morning.
