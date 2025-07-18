Arts Playlist: Summer shows at Clear Space Theatre Company
Summer is a busy time at Clear Space Theatre in Rehoboth Beach, with three big musical productions, a cabaret series, and weekly kids shows.
In this edition of Arts Playlist, our Martin Matheny s sits down with Joe Gfaller, Clear Space Theatre Company’s managing director to learn more about their summer offerings.
