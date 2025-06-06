Arts Playlist: Delaware Div. of the Arts' Award Winners XXV

Delaware Public Media’s Martin Matheny interviews Delaware Division of the Arts program officer for artist programs and services Roxanne Stanulis Listen • 11:56

The work of some of the First State’s top artists is on display in Dover.

The works, spanning a number of artistic disciplines, are by the Delaware Division of the Arts Individual Artist Fellowship recipients. Fellows in performing arts, like music and dance, were featured in an event last month.

Roxanne Stanulis is the program officer in charge of the fellowships.

“The fellowship program offers applications in 20 artistic disciplines, and that ranges from jazz to filmmakers, folk artists, musicians, visual artists and our writers," she says.

The fellowships are awarded annually after a rigorous selection process in a wide range of visual and performing arts. This year 21 fellowships were awarded, along with 13 runners-up. The Division of the Arts received 191 applications, a new record.

The fellowships come at three different levels - emerging, established, and masters - and monetary prizes range from $5,000 to $12,000. But the rewards are more than just financial.

“It also provides validation," Stanulis said. "I hear this a lot from the artists that it's sort of a turning point for them to have that external recognition.”

It also gives artists a chance to meet and collarborate.

“They get to know each other because they come to events, they perform together and it really creates this really great climate for them," Stanulis said. "And it continues and they want to keep sort of getting together, which is wonderful because I think for artists, that's so important.”

Work by some of this year’s fellows is on display at the Biggs Museum in Dover through September 14 before the exhibition moves to Odessa, and then Rehoboth Beach in November.

