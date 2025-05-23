© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts
The Green

Arts Playlist: Delaware Art Museum explores John Sloan’s influence as a teacher

By Martin Matheny,
Kyle McKinnon
Published May 23, 2025 at 9:54 AM EDT
Photographer not known
/
John Sloan Manuscript Collection, Helen Farr Sloan Library & Archives
John Sloan and Class, Art Students League, c.1927.

John Sloan is one of the most important American painters and printmakers of the 20th century.

However, his biggest impact came as an art instructor, something the Delaware Art Museum showcases in its ‘John Sloan and His Students’ exhibition.

In this edition of Arts Playlist, Delaware Public Media’s Martin Matheny catches up with curator Heather Campbell Coyle for a chat about Sloan and the exhibit highlighting his work and teachings.

DPM's Martin Matheny explores the Delaware Art Museum's ‘John Sloan and His Students’ exhibit with curator Heather Campbell Coyle

The work of an influential 20th-century American artist and his students is on display at the Delaware Art Museum.

John Sloan rose to prominence in the early 20th Century as a member of the Ashcan School – a group of New York-based artists who portrayed realistic slices of life in the big city.

“He is known for painting everyday life in New York, particularly women moving through the city and the architecture of the city – the amusements, particularly, of the city," said Heather Campbell Coyle, curator of American Art at the Delaware Art Museum.

But Sloan was more than an artist – he was also a very influential teacher.

“He certainly absorbs many students into his life, has lifelong friendships with some of them, collects their art," she said

Those students went on to be influential American artists in their own right. Heather Campbell Coyle is curator of American Art at the museum.

“I think it's a really interesting cross-section of modern American art that's being made by artists who sort of come out of the same milieu and go in very different directions," Campbell Coyle said.

The work of those students is the focus of the exhibition, along with some works by Sloan. The museum has the largest collection of Sloan’s work in the world, including paintings, drawings, letters, and memorabilia.

John Sloan and his Students” is on display at the Delaware Art Museum through August 24.

Blonde Nude with Orange, Blue Couch, c. 1917 John Sloan (1871–1951) Oil on canvas, 20 × 24 in. (50.8×61 cm) Delaware Art Museum.
1 of 3  — IMG_1216.JPEG
Blonde Nude with Orange, Blue Couch, c. 1917 John Sloan (1871–1951) Oil on canvas, 20 × 24 in. (50.8×61 cm) Delaware Art Museum.
Gift of the John Sloan Trust, 2006 © Delaware Art Museum / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York
Paris Street Scene, not dated. Selma Gubin (1903–1974), oil on canvas, 24×30 in. (61×76.2 cm).
2 of 3  — IMG_1220.JPEG
Paris Street Scene, not dated. Selma Gubin (1903–1974), oil on canvas, 24×30 in. (61×76.2 cm).
Delaware Art Museum / Gift of Dr. Joan Gubin Tolchin, 2015 © Estate of the artist
Sculptress in Red, 1932, John Sloan (1871–1951). Flaxseed tempera underpaint; oil-varnish glaze on panel, 24×20 in. (61×50.8 cm).
3 of 3  — IMG_1219.JPEG
Sculptress in Red, 1932, John Sloan (1871–1951). Flaxseed tempera underpaint; oil-varnish glaze on panel, 24×20 in. (61×50.8 cm).
Delaware Art Museum, Gift of the John Sloan Trust, 2006 © Delaware Art Museum / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York

Delaware Public Media's arts coverage is made possible, in part, by support from the Delaware Division of the Arts, a state agency dedicated to nurturing and supporting the arts in Delaware, in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.

The Green
Stay Connected
Martin Matheny
Martin Matheny comes to Delaware Public Media from WUGA in Athens, GA. Over his 12 years there, he served as a classical music host, program director, and the lead reporter on state and local government. In 2022, he took over as WUGA's local host of Morning Edition, where he discovered the joy of waking up very early in the morning.
See stories by Martin Matheny
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is the Senior Producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
See stories by Kyle McKinnon