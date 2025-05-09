© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Culture, Lifestyle & Sports
The Green

Enlighten Me: A Lewes author’s debut mystery novel tells a story of suspense and redemption

By Kyle McKinnon
Published May 9, 2025 at 10:24 AM EDT
Lewes-based author Wendy Gee's debut mystery novel "Fleet Landing" will be published on June 10, 2025.
Delaware Public Media
Lewes-based author Wendy Gee's debut mystery novel “Fleet Landing" will be published on June 10, 2025.

When Lewes-based author Wendy Gee started volunteering with the Charleston Fire Department in South Carolina, she didn’t plan to write a novel. But her experiences there sparked the idea for a story filled with suspense, corruption, and second chances.

In Gee’s debut novel “Fleet Landing,” an ATF special agent and a TV reporter team up to pursue an arsonist through Charleston – and confront the toll that pursuit takes on their personal lives.

In this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks with Gee about “Fleet Landing” and the inspiration behind it.

DPM's Kyle McKinnon explores “Fleet Landing” with Lewes-based author Wendy Gee

Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is the Senior Producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
