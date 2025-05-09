Enlighten Me: A Lewes author’s debut mystery novel tells a story of suspense and redemption
When Lewes-based author Wendy Gee started volunteering with the Charleston Fire Department in South Carolina, she didn’t plan to write a novel. But her experiences there sparked the idea for a story filled with suspense, corruption, and second chances.
In Gee’s debut novel “Fleet Landing,” an ATF special agent and a TV reporter team up to pursue an arsonist through Charleston – and confront the toll that pursuit takes on their personal lives.
In this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon talks with Gee about “Fleet Landing” and the inspiration behind it.
DPM's Kyle McKinnon explores “Fleet Landing” with Lewes-based author Wendy Gee