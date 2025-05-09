Arts Playlist: Winterthur Museum brings an imagined Black cultural gallery to life

Winterthur’s Alexandra Deutsch and curator and historian Jonathan Michael Square outline ‘Almost Unknown' with DPM's Martin Matheny Listen • 10:12

The Winterthur Museum presents a new exhibit looking at a pivotal time in Black history through art.

“Almost Unknown: The Afric-American Picture Gallery” is inspired by an 1859 essay penned by Black journalist William J. Wilson.

“In this essay, he's envisioning how an African-American museum might look in the future," says curator Jonathan Michael Square. "And so what we've done is brought his vision to life in this exhibition.”

The exhibition features an eclectic collection of objects from Winterthur’s collection, including books, a quilt, and more.

Square, who is Assistant Professor in Black Visual Culture at the New School’s Parson School of Design, says the objects - and Wilson’s essay - represent a time in history when African-Americans were still defining their identity as a culture.

“There wasn't a consensus about even nomenclature, which is why the name of the essay is ‘Afric’ - without the N - ‘American Picture Gallery,’” he says.

Square says his goal is to spark curiosity about a pivotal period of Black history and an understudied figure.

“I don't like an exhibition that's a conversation ender. I like an exhibition as a conversation starter," he says. "I don't think someone should leave an exhibition thinking ‘OK, I have all the answers and I don’t have to think about that.’ I think [with] an exhibition you should leave with questions.”

The exhibition is on display at Winterthur through January 6, 2026.

