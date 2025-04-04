Arts Playlist: City Theater Company brings Chekhov-inspired comedy to the stage

DPM's Martin Matheny previews 'Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike' with director Joseph Pukatsch and artistic director Kerry Kristine McElrone Listen • 9:52

The City Theatre Company performs a dark comedy influenced by the great Russian dramatist Anton Chekhov.

Christopher Durang’s play, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, was inspired by the work of the Russian playwright Anton Chekhov, but unlike Chekhov’s often dark and gloomy works, Durang’s play is a bit lighter.

“It's a comedy, so it's all played very humorously, but there's also a lot of heart," says Joseph Pukatsch, the play’s director. "There are some tears for sure. You know, it's not a wacky comedy. It's definitely a little more cerebral. You have your overwhelming sense of Chekhov kind of watching over all this.”

But, Pukatsch notes, you don’t have to be familiar with Chekhov to enjoy Durang’s work.

“You get those little kind of Easter eggs, but it's not going to be inaccessible to people who don't know it," he says.

Kerry Kristine McElrone, City Theatre Company’s Artistic Director, plays Masha in this performance.

“It's very much an ensemble piece, where like, everyone has a moment to shine," she says. "Everyone has a big monologue, that's great, that's funny. And everybody gets kind of a turn into some insight into who they are.”

Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike runs through April 12 at the Delaware Contemporary in Wilmington.

