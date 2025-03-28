Delaware works to contain bird flu amid growing concerns to the state’s poultry industry
Across the country, the highly pathogenic avian influenza – or bird flu – continues to spread.
Bird flu isn’t new, but experts say the virus is evolving and fear it's here to stay long-term. That’s a particular concern in Delaware, where poultry is a cornerstone of the state’s agricultural economy. As migratory waterfowl also make their way north this season, the risk of the virus spreading further is increasing.
Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon spoke this week with University of Delaware professor of wildlife ecology Chris Williams about bird flu in the First State and what’s being done to mitigate its spread.
UD professor of wildlife ecology Chris Williams discusses growing concerns around bird flu in Delaware with DPM's Kyle McKinnon