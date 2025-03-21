UD professor’s new book ‘Suspended Education’ explores why school suspensions may do more harm than good
Millions of students are suspended from public schools every year. Last school year, about 14% of Delaware students received suspensions with students of color facing out-of-school suspensions at higher rates, according to the state’s Annual Report on School Discipline Improvement.
In his book ‘Suspended Education: School Punishment and the Legacy of Racial Injustice,’ University of Delaware sociology and criminal justice professor Aaron Kupchik explores how this long-standing disciplinary practice is tied to racial inequality, fails to improve behavior, and can have long-lasting consequences for students.
This week, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon sat down with Kupchik for more on ‘Suspended Education’ and why school suspensions may do more harm than good.
UD professor Aaron Kupchik talks with DPM's Kyle McKinnon about his new book ‘Suspended Education'