© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Culture, Lifestyle & Sports
The Green

Enlighten Me: Spring cleaning tips with Delaware’s only certified professional organizer

By Kyle McKinnon
Published March 21, 2025 at 9:48 AM EDT
Stock Up
Small changes can lead to big results when you're spring cleaning.

The flowers are starting to bloom, the birds are singing, and your closets are overflowing – that means spring is here and so is the time to clean, declutter, and finally tackle that junk drawer.

But where do you start? According to Delaware’s only certified professional organizer Kim Mazewski, it’s best to begin with small, manageable tasks and build from there so you can create lasting habits that make a real difference in your home.

In this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon spoke with Mazewski about spring cleaning and why it’s more than just tidying up your space; it’s a way to find peace of mind.

Certified professional organizer Kim Mazewski discusses the benefits of spring cleaning and decluttering with DPM's Kyle McKinnon

The Green
Stay Connected
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is the Senior Producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
See stories by Kyle McKinnon