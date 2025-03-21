Enlighten Me: Spring cleaning tips with Delaware’s only certified professional organizer
The flowers are starting to bloom, the birds are singing, and your closets are overflowing – that means spring is here and so is the time to clean, declutter, and finally tackle that junk drawer.
But where do you start? According to Delaware’s only certified professional organizer Kim Mazewski, it’s best to begin with small, manageable tasks and build from there so you can create lasting habits that make a real difference in your home.
In this edition of Enlighten Me, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon spoke with Mazewski about spring cleaning and why it’s more than just tidying up your space; it’s a way to find peace of mind.
Certified professional organizer Kim Mazewski discusses the benefits of spring cleaning and decluttering with DPM's Kyle McKinnon