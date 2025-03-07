© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Culture, Lifestyle & Sports
The Green

History Matters: Preserving the Nassau School’s legacy through oral histories

By Kyle McKinnon
Published March 7, 2025 at 9:39 AM EST
Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs
The Nassau School was built in 1922 and served students until 1965.

The Nassau School, located in the historic Black community of Belltown near Lewes, is the focus of a new oral histories project led by researchers at the Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs.

Through the stories of former students, staff, and surrounding residents, the project aims to record and preserve the Nassau School’s legacy before desegregation efforts began; ensuring the voices of this community are heard and remembered.

In this edition of History Matters, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon caught up with the Division’s Engagement and Collections Manager Meg Hutchins, and Inclusive History Researcher Brayden Moore, to learn more about the oral histories project and the Nassau School’s place in Delaware’s history.

DPM's Kyle McKinnon examines the Nassau School oral histories project with HCA's Meg Hutchins and Brayden Moore

To learn more about the Nassau School oral history project or to share information, contact HCA Inclusive History Researcher Brayden Moore at brayden.moore@delaware.gov or Engagement & Collections Manager Meg Hutchins at megan.hutchins@delaware.gov, or by calling 302-608-5330.

The Green
Stay Connected
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is the Senior Producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
See stories by Kyle McKinnon