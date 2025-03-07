History Matters: Preserving the Nassau School’s legacy through oral histories
The Nassau School, located in the historic Black community of Belltown near Lewes, is the focus of a new oral histories project led by researchers at the Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs.
Through the stories of former students, staff, and surrounding residents, the project aims to record and preserve the Nassau School’s legacy before desegregation efforts began; ensuring the voices of this community are heard and remembered.
In this edition of History Matters, Delaware Public Media’s Kyle McKinnon caught up with the Division’s Engagement and Collections Manager Meg Hutchins, and Inclusive History Researcher Brayden Moore, to learn more about the oral histories project and the Nassau School’s place in Delaware’s history.
DPM's Kyle McKinnon examines the Nassau School oral histories project with HCA's Meg Hutchins and Brayden Moore
To learn more about the Nassau School oral history project or to share information, contact HCA Inclusive History Researcher Brayden Moore at brayden.moore@delaware.gov or Engagement & Collections Manager Meg Hutchins at megan.hutchins@delaware.gov, or by calling 302-608-5330.