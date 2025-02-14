© 2025 Delaware Public Media
History Matters: How the American Revolution opened paths to freedom for enslaved people

By Joe Irizarry,
Kyle McKinnon
Published February 14, 2025 at 9:22 AM EST
Delaware Historical Society
The Delaware History Museum, which is where historian and author Richard Bell will be speaking on Feb. 20 at 6:30pm.

The American Revolution is often remembered as a war for liberty, but for African Americans, it was a fight with even higher stakes. Many saw the war as an opportunity to claim their own independence; some by serving in the ranks, others by seizing newfound chances to escape enslavement.

On February 20th, historian and author Richard Bell visits the Delaware History Museum in Wilmington to speak about how the chaos of war created unexpected paths to freedom for many enslaved people.

In this edition of History Matters, Delaware Public Media’s Joe Irizarry is joined by Bell to explore this pivotal chapter in Black History.

Historian and author Richard Bell examines how the American Revolution opened paths to freedom with DPM's Joe Irizarry

Joe Irizarry
Joe brings over 20 years of experience in news and radio to Delaware Public Media and the All Things Considered host position. He joined DPM in November 2019 as a reporter and fill-in ATC host after six years as a reporter and anchor at commercial radio stations in New Castle and Sussex Counties.
Kyle McKinnon
Kyle McKinnon is the Senior Producer for The Green with a passion for storytelling and connecting with people.
