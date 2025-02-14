Delaware's Human Trafficking Unit marks three years of progress as efforts to shut down illegal operations continue
January marked the three-year anniversary of the Delaware Department of Justice creating a unit specifically devoted to prosecuting human traffickers and shutting down businesses involved in this illegal act.
This week, Delaware Public Media’s Sarah Petrowich sat down with Deputy Attorney General Caroline Brittingham, who has worked on the Human Trafficking Unit since its inception in 2022, to discuss how the First State is cracking down on this crime.
DPM's Sarah Petrowich talks with Deputy Attorney General Caroline Brittingham about the state's progress on human trafficking cases