© 2025 Delaware Public Media
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government
The Green

Delaware's Human Trafficking Unit marks three years of progress as efforts to shut down illegal operations continue

By Sarah Petrowich
Published February 14, 2025 at 9:26 AM EST
Delaware Public Media
The Delaware Department of Justice, home to a three-year-old Human Trafficking Unit.

January marked the three-year anniversary of the Delaware Department of Justice creating a unit specifically devoted to prosecuting human traffickers and shutting down businesses involved in this illegal act.

This week, Delaware Public Media’s Sarah Petrowich sat down with Deputy Attorney General Caroline Brittingham, who has worked on the Human Trafficking Unit since its inception in 2022, to discuss how the First State is cracking down on this crime.

DPM's Sarah Petrowich talks with Deputy Attorney General Caroline Brittingham about the state's progress on human trafficking cases

The Green
Stay Connected
Sarah Petrowich
Before residing in Dover, Delaware, Sarah Petrowich moved around the country with her family, spending eight years in Fairbanks, Alaska, 10 years in Carbondale, Illinois and four years in Indianapolis, Indiana. She graduated from the University of Missouri in 2023 with a dual degree in Journalism and Political Science.
See stories by Sarah Petrowich